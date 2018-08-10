General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has given reasons he rejected all entreaties for him to assume the headship of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN.





Adeboye, addressing a mammoth crowd of worshippers at the ongoing 66th annual convention of the church on Wednesday night, said people have been approaching him with proposal to head the umbrella body of Christians in the country.





He, however, said he rejected the offer several times.





According to him: “Whether you believe it or not, people have approached me, they want me to be president of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, but I have said No! No!! No!!!





“That is not what I am after. When I accepted Jesus Christ, there was only one demand I made from God and that is that I do not want to be a mediocre.





“I don’t want to be an ordinary Christian. I want to excel.”