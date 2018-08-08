Oluremi Tinubu, Senator from Lagos State has been ordained as an Assistant Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG.

Mrs Oluremi, who is the wife of a National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu was ordained assistant pastor during RCCG’s 66th Annual Convention.





In attendance was the APC’s National Leader and former governor of the State.





The APC National Leader also met with the General Overseer of RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.





Reacting to Mrs Tinubu’s ordination, a Senator from Lagos State, Gbenga Ashafa in a tweet wrote: “I congratulate Your Excellency, Distinguished Senator @oluremitinubu OON, on your ordination as a Pastor in the Redeemed Christian Church of God.





“It is my prayer that Almighty God will continue to strengthen you as you serve the Nation, humanity and in His Vineyard. #Celebrate.”



















