The baseball glove made up of cardboard and copper wires was the handiwork of nine-year-old Philip Adeeri Fagbenro, who plays for Ekiti Kete, a Nigerian Little League.Lance Van Auken, the vice president and executive director of the World of Little League Museum, said one of his Facebook friends shared a picture of Philip with the homemade glove, and after getting in touch with Philip’s coach, he struck a deal to have the gear displayed as the centrepiece of a museum exhibit in Williamsport.Thanks to a shipment worth about $47 in American money, or more than N17,000 , the glove arrived in June and has been “one of the museum’s most important artefacts” at its Connections Gallery, according to the museum itself:“It’s made from cardboard, paper, glue, black thread, and copper wire,” Mr. Van Auken said.“You can tell that Philip worked hard to make it authentic-looking, including the stitching. It reminds me of some of the equipment created or repurposed by children in the U.S. Before little league came along.”Very few players in the Ekiti Kete Little League have gloves and other equipment, so after receiving Philip’s glove, little league international sent him back a brand-new Easton glove to replace the one he provided to the museum.