About 50 governorship aspirants within the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in Oyo State have shown interest in vying for the exalted office in the 2019 elections.This was disclosed, yesterday, by the party’s state Chairman, Chief Akin Oke at the party Secretariat at Oke-Ado during the declaration of interest by one of the contestants, Prof Soji Adejumo.The party chairman said out of the 50 governorship aspirants, only 10 of them have made their interest known to the party.In his remarks, Adejumo said if he becomes the governor, no external farmer will bring in herds into the state without a licence approved by the law.The governorship hopeful said: “the issue of national cattle herding transformation is good, but the framework must be transparent and publicly presented to the citizenry for appraisal and consent.”“Contrary to this notion, I intend to make Oyo State an economically independent state with an integrated southwest region that will emerge in a restructured state with powers shared equitably and proportionally based on naturally and artificially vested resources”, Adejumo assured.