The Deputy Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress in Osun State, Azeez Adesiji, on Monday led eight members of the State Working Committee of the party and 6,200 members of the party at local government and ward levels to join the Action Democratic Party.The APC leaders and their followers were received by the chairman of the ADP, Toye Akinola, at the secretariat of the party in Osogbo amidst jubilation.Adesiji alleged that the mass defection was caused by “nepotism, impunity and unconcerned attitude” of the decision makers in APC and also by the state government towards the citizens of the state, among other reasons.He said, ” I, Alhaji Azeez Issa Adesiji and other state exco members wish to make it known to you all about our defection into this new, credible, alternative party because of impunity and undemocratic practices witnessed in our former party, the All Progressives Congress, Osun State, which is unbecoming of an acclaimed progressive party.“Among the 780 local government executives in APC in Osun State, 580 are moving with me the deputy state chairman of the party to our new party, the Action Democratic Party,“Also, among the 8,632 executives at the ward level in the APC, 5,620 are also joining the train to our new party, Action Democratic Party.”The chairman of the ADP in the state, Toye Akinola, said he was happy with the mass defections of politicians from the ruling party to the opposition party.He said that other politicians from the APC and other political parties had informed him of their decision to join the party soon, saying they would all be accommodated.He urged the people of the state to support the governorship candidate of the party, Moshood Adeoti, who he said would rescue the state from suffering, “but only with the support of the people.”