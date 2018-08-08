The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole; and the Senate Leader, Senator Ahmed Lawan, who led over 30 senators; among other leaders of APC are at the Township Stadium in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State to receive defecting Senator Godswill Akpabio from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.Akpabio arrived at the stadium, in company with his wife, at 2:20 p.m., while other leaders of the party arrived later.The leaders of APC were welcomed by a mammoth crowd, who patiently waited from as early as 7 a.m., for the event slated for 10 a.m., but kicked off over four hours behind schedule.