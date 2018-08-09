Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday arrived the ancient town of Daura in Katsina state for the All Progressives Congress (APC) grand rally for Saturday’s Katsina North Senatorial District bye-election.Osinbajo arrived in Daura at about 12.45 p.m. in company of the Secretary to the Federal Government, Mr Boss Mustapha and Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State.Others, who came with the vice president, were Minister of state for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, Minister of Water Resources, Mr Suleiman Adamu and APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinibu, among others.The acting president was received by the Secretary to the Katsina State Government, Mustapha Inuwa, Commissioners and Heads of Agencies and Parastatals.The popular Kangiwa square, venue of the event was thronged by thousands of people and party loyalists, praising the acting president and chanting “Sai professor mai gaskiya.”