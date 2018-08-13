Garba Shehu, senior special to the president on media and publicity, says Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo will run on the same ticket with President Muhammadu Buhari.





Shehu said this while fielding questions from state house correspondents on Monday.





He was reacting to the string of victories recorded by the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) during the weekend’s bye elections in the country.





“Decisive victories in senatorial and state assembly elections in Katsina, Bauchi, Kogi and states were an indication that the Buhari/Osinbajo presidential ticket that won the 2015 election will ensure an encore in 2019,” he said.













