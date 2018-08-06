Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, is currently meeting behind closed doors with the Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting is coming at a time when the president called on the National Assembly to cut short its ongoing vacation in order to attend to pending matters that require urgent attention.





The Senior Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matters, Ita Enang was quoted as saying, “We are appealing to Senate leadership and all caucuses of the national assembly to see this as a clarion call for the good of the nation. As the liaison officer between NASS and the federal government, I know it is not the intention of the lawmakers to make Nigerians suffer.”









Lawan was accompanied to the meeting by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Ita Enang.





Details later…