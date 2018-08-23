In a bid to review Nigeria’s history on accountancy, statesmen across Nigeria are set to unveil a book titled, ”Revolution of Accountancy Profession in Nigeria: History of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN)” by Olumuyiwa Sosanya, at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, on Thursday, August 30, 2018.In a statement, the organisers said: ”Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is expected to deliver the keynote address while the chief host is Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (retd.) with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as chairman. The special guest of honour is Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar (retd).The statement added: ”The guest speaker is Abdoulaye Bio Tchane, Minister of State for Planning and Development, Benin Republic while the royal father of the day is Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi Lamido, amongst other traditional rulers, friends and associates of the author.”‘The co-chief launchers include: Alhaji Muhammadu Indimi, Chairman/CEO, Oriental Energy Resources, Alh. Aliko Dangote, President of Dangote Group, Mrs. Folorunso Alakija and Chairman of Globalcom, Chief Mike Adenuga.”Also expected at the event , according to the statement are; the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele, Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, Gombe, Ibrahim Geidam, Yobe State, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun, Cross Rivers State governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, Kashim Shettima, Borno State, Mallam Sule Lamido, former governor of Jigawa State among others.