Former Minister of Aviation and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Femi Fani-Kayode, has described Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, as an emissary of Satan.





Fani-Kayode said Osinbajo has no moral right to blame pastors for not speaking up against corruption in the country because he equally betrayed the body of Christ.





He was responding to Osinbajo’s attacks on Nigerian pastors for failing to lend support to the Federal Government’s anti-corruption war by failing to preach against the scourge.





He stated this at the 30th National Biennial Conference of the Students’ Christian Movement of Nigeria holding in Enugu, adding that preachers were preoccupied with preaching prosperity rather than righteousness.





The PDP chieftain, said via a Facebook post that, “Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has condemned Church leaders for not supporting Buhari’s FAKE anti-corruption war yet he refuses to condemn the genocide, ethnic cleansing and mass murder that Christians have been subjected to in Nigeria. Shame on him!





“A so-called ‘Pastor’ that refuses to respect CAN, stand up for the Church, protect the rights of Christians and honor the Living God ought to be treated with contempt.

He ought to be excommunicated from the Church and damned for eternity. Supporting and serving those that hate Christians and that seek to wipe out the Christian faith is disgraceful.





“Osinbajo represents everything that is treacherous, ungodly, unholy, weak, cowardly, reprehensible and unacceptable.





“He is not a servant of God but an emissary of satan. He has betrayed the Church. He is the Judas of our time.”