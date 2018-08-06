Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has urged the south-easterners to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s reelection bid.





He said supporting the president during the 2019 election would mean more projects and democracy dividends for the region.





Oshiomhole was speaking at an APC rally organised in Abakiliki, Ebonyi state capital, on Saturday.





He said despite the low votes Buhari got from the south-east in the 2015 presidential election, the president was able to “remember” the people.





“Today, the second Niger bridge has taken off,” he said, adding: “If Buhari has remembered the south-east which did not give him more than 10 percent in 2015, imagine what he will do if you give him 85 percent in 2019.”





Buhari scored 198,248 votes in the five south-east states while Jonathan got 2,464,906 in the 2015 presidential election.





Oshiomhole also said Buhari is committed to fighting corruption and addressing Nigeria’s security challenges.





He alleged there are plans to paint the administration black in the build-up to the election, describing it as the “season of untruth”.





According to him, “people are being hired to turn the gospel upside down. They want us to believe that every problem should be explained in ethnic and religious terms.





“We have a problem and we must confront those problems. Criminals must be dealt with individually and government at all levels must work hard to protect every Nigerian regardless of tribe or religion”.