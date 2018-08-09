Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has hailed Godswill Akpabio for defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).





Speaking at an APC rally in Akwa Ibom on Wednesday, he accused the PDP of robbing Nigerians during its 16 years in power.





Akpabio served his two terms as governor under the PDP and was commissioner in three different ministries, still under PDP.





Addressing Akwa Ibom people at the rally, Oshiomhole said: “Please don’t be deceived. These are very tempting moments. Nigerians will know the difference between party A and party B.





“I ask you, if a seasoned notorious armed robber who has been robbing you for 16 years; they tripled the robbery, they digitised the robbery… When you kick them out of office, they sponsor confusion here and there.





“But the people are saying no matter how you sponsor, we can see behind the facts.”





He also said Akpabio did what Senate President Bukola Saraki is “afraid to do” by resigning as senate minority leader.





Oshiomhole had asked Saraki to step down on the grounds that the PDP, said to be the minority, cannot produce him as a principal officer.





At the rally where Akpabio was welcomed into the ruling party, he hailed the senator for “sacrificing” his title as minority leader to join the “the party of progressives.”





“I believe he (Akpabio) did what others are afraid to do. He said to people who have been deceiving others, thank you so much for giving me the opportunity as the minority leader of the PDP in the senate,” he said.





“After listening to the yearnings of his people, he said he is ready to sacrifice the title of minority leader to join the APC. He must first surrender the crown back to the PDP for whatever it is what.





“Godswill, you have shown by example that there are indeed many distinguished senators who are actually distinguished in every sense of the word; by doing what I am afraid senator Bukola Saraki is afraid to do.





“Somebody asked me what was I going to do in Akwa Ibom, and I said I was going to receive am uncommon defector.





“There are ordinary defectors who are afraid; they want to move but they want to steal the crown. Then we have an uncommon defector who decided he will give to PDP what belongs to them so that he can walk with honour on his head.”