The All Progressives Congress, APC, has said that its members, even those in President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet will not be excused in the fight against corruption.





The Acting National Publicity Secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena, in a statement yesterday, challenged Nigerians to petition the anti-corruption agencies against any person they considered corrupt.





The APC was reacting to the barrage of attacks that trailed the threat from President Buhari to jail corrupt persons on arrival from London.





The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and other Nigerians had demanded that Buhari should start the jailing with the ruling party’s National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, David Babachir Lawal and others.





The party stated, “It is not true that Mr. President is targeting opposition by that statement.





“We are all in this country to know that a serving APC Senator is currently facing trial over corruption.





“When he said he is going to jail more people, he was not targeting only the opposition.





“The law will always take its course and it does not matter where he starts. If Nigerians want Mr President to prosecute Oshiomhole or anyone close to the President, they should do the needful.





“If anyone can establish any case against them, let the law takes its course.





“Nobody is shielding anybody and we challenge the judiciary to live up to the expectations of Nigerians in handling corruption cases.”