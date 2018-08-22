The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, yesterday, met with party members and leaders from Edo North senatorial district partly to celebrate Eld-ed-Kabir and to also discuss political situation in the area ahead of the coming primaries to pick State and National Assembly candidates for the party.At press time, the expected number of five persons per ward from the six local government areas that make up the area were already trooping to the Iyamho residence of Oshiomhole.Meanwhile, youths under the aegis of Esan Youths Movement, disrupted a meeting called by Governor Godwin Obaseki in Irrua, Esan Central Local Government Area in Edo Central senatorial district, alleging that the governor wants to impose the current Commissioner for Finance, Mr John Inegbedion, as the senatorial candidate for the district, a decision they said if carried out, they would resist.The governor had called a similar meeting in Edo South where he expressed preference for consensus for candidates to emerge as against the party’s preference for direct primaries.At the meeting in Irrua, many of the party leaders reportedly complained that the government of Obaseki had not done much in the area for them to campaign with.