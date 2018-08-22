Former Delta State governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has called on the Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole, to stop intimidating Senate President, Bukola Saraki and leaders of the National Assembly.

Onuesoke, who spoke to newsmen at the end of the national consciousness summit held in Abuja, said Oshiomhole was treating politics like Labour union.





He said that Oshiomhole was heating up the polity due to his desperation to sack the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.





He said: “Oshiomhole is mistaking labour union for politics. He is bringing into politics his tactics of intimidation during his days as a union leader into the political fray.





“His desperation to see Dr Bukola Saraki removed as the Senate President in an attempt to reward his paymaster is not only callous but also uncalled for.





“The desire to superintend over the unlawful change in the leadership of the National Assembly is borne out of a secret promise he made that he will sack Saraki. Unfortunately, he failed woefully to the disappointment of his co-travelers and sponsors.





“Nigerians are not fools as his activities as a union leader during the Obasanjo days of fuel price hike are still very much in our memory.





“Since his assumption as chairman of the party, he has been going about threatening brimstone and fire.





“First he threatened to expel a serving Minister and now he is championing ‘Saraki Must Go’ teaching distinguished Senators how to do their job as lawmakers, thereby heating up the polity unnecessarily.





“It’s so unfortunate that as party chairman, he does not have a clear understanding of our parliamentary procedures and rules, his actions so far has shown that he is ignorant of our legislative etiquette and parliamentary history.”