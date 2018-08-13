Special Adviser to Governor Samuel Ortom on Media and ICT, Tahav Agerzua has described the claim by the immediate past deputy governor of Benue State, Chief Stephen Lawani that Governor Ortom was forced out of the All Progressives Congress, APC, on account of poor performance as a desperate attempt to seek relevance and please the owner of the party in the state.Chief Lawani had claimed that the APC shut its doors against Governor Ortom because he had performed poorly as Governor of Benue State.In a statement discrediting Chief Lawani’s allegation, the Governor’s Media Adviser maintained that the former deputy governor was on a self serving mission to impress the owner of the party in the state.The statement read in part, “Instead of concentrating on telling his constituents in the Benue South Senatorial district his agenda he would pursue if elected, Chief Lawani digressed by saying APC forced Governor Ortom out on account of poor performance.“Of course, by bashing Governor Ortom, Chief Lawani hopes to impress the owner of the party in the state in the hope that he would be given the platform to run on a platter of gold.”