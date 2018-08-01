Governor Samuel Ortom has alerted Benue people that large herds of cattle are being mobilized to storm the state with mercenaries with a view to causing more displacement and mayhem.





Ortom disclosed on Tuesday at the Benue Peoples House Makurdi during a solidarity visit on him by the Christian Elders’ Forum, Benue State chapter.





The Governor noted that what transpired recently at the state Assembly was just one out of the many plans hatched by external forces and championed by a leader of the All Progressives Congress in the State, Senator George Akume to cause unrest in the state.





He noted that the cover provided by security operatives for eight members of the Assembly was a pointer to the fact that some security chiefs who were supposed to help protect lives and property had been compromised for political reasons.





According to the Governor, “It is worrisome for someone elected to legislate for the good governance of the country to resort to abating causes against the interest of his constituents.”





He recalled his earlier assertion that giants would be on the way to hinder the progress of Benue state but also reminded them to move to the righteous side with God, stressing that victory was eminent in the end.





Governor Ortom noted that necessary legal avenues had been taken to address issues relating to a purported impeachment move against him and suspension of seven members of the APC faction in the Assembly, adding that what transpired yesterday was entirely a nullity.





In an address, leader of the delegation and chairman, Benue Christian Elders’ Forum, Bishop Nathan Nyom, stated that the church would continue to pray for the Governor and the state in general for peace and stability in the land.