The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has confirmed the withdrawal of MOPOL from the state, including those posted to Internally Displaces Persons (IDPs) camps.





The officers, who were earlier, sent to the state to curb the clashes between farmers and herdsmen, have been asked to return to their various duties.





A signal dated July 31 and sent to the COMOPOL headquarters in Makurdi, asked all mobile policemen across the state to withdraw with immediate effect.





Ortom confirmed the development on Wednesday at the New Banquet Hall of the Benue Peoples House Makurdi while playing host to the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus and the Governors of Bayelsa, Taraba and Gombe States, Dr. Seriake Dickson, Architect Darius Ishaku and Alhaji Hassan Dankwambo.





Governor Ortom in a remark said despite the persecution, he remained committed to ensuring justice, fairness and equity for his people.





Governor Ortom informed the gathering that, “as part of the witch-hunt against me and Benue people, the Inspector General of Police has ordered the withdrawal of policemen from all the Internally Displaced Persons camps across the state, leaving the IDPs vulnerable.”