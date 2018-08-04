Reno Omokri, former aide to immediate past president, Goodluck Jonathan, on Thursday called out the Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry, Enugu Nigeria, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka for wrongly accusing the past administration.





Omokri said the fiery cleric wrongly accused Jonathan of trying to kill him while he was in power.





He said Mbaka also lied in his prophecy that Buhari was bringing positive change to Nigeria.





Omokri, a stark critic of the Buhari-led administration, wondered why Mbaka who was a supporter of Buhari in 2015 made a U-turn and joined Nigerians in attacking the president over spate of killings in the country.





On his Twitter page, Omokri wrote “Mbaka lied that Jonathan wanted to kill him. He laid that Jonathan blocked his account. He claimed God told him positive things about Buhari. Where are those positive things?





“We know God doesn’t lie. And now that public opinion is against Buhari Mbaka wants to ride that train!





Recall that Mbaka had recently warned President Buhari and members of the federal legislature of impending doom.