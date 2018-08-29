Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan has again taken Buhari government to the cleaner over its inaction on the alleged NYSC certificate forgery by the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun.





Omokri’s reaction follows Davido’s commencement of his one year mandatory National Youth Service Corps, NYSC.





Recall that the ‘OBO’ crooner, on Tuesday shared photos of himself rocking the NYSC uniform. This came after his registration at the Lagos camp of the service.





In a post on his Twitter page, the former aide queried why Buhari is protecting the minister.





Omokri tweeted: “If Davido, a billionaire son, a multimillionaire in his own right and an international music superstar who makes Nigeria proud, can serve his nation in the compulsory National Youth Service Corp, then why didn’t Kemi Adeosun? And why is Buhari protecting her?





Recall that the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, has been accused of not having a valid certificate of the mandatory scheme.





The Minister is yet to react to the allegation despite public outcry.