Former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri has attacked the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed over comment on Senate President Bukola Saraki’s exit from APC.





Lai Mohammed, while reacting to Saraki’s defection from the All Progressives Congress, APC to the Peoples Democratic Party, had said that the party will lose nothing by the Senate President’s action.





The Minister spoke with State House corespondents after the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday.





Quoting the Minister in a tweet on Wednesday afternoon, Omokri wrote, “We stand to lose nothing by @bukolasaraki’s exit, Lai Mohammed claims.’





“Lai, the man who claimed that ‘Buhari has fulfilled his expectations; the man who said ‘Masquerade dressing can provide thousands of jobs’ wants us to believe Saraki is irrelevant!”