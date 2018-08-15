Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo has joined La Liga outfit, Leganes on a season-long loan from Chelsea.Omeruo has consistently been on loan since joining Chelsea from Standard Liege in 2012 and he now takes the tally of players currently out on loan from the club to 32.At 24, Omeruo’s last loan deal took him to Kasimpasa in Turkey where he was able to get enough game-time that enabled his selection in the Super Eagles’ squad for the World Cup.He started two games in Russia- against Iceland and Argentina. Announcing the deal, Omeruo took to Instagram and wrote “New contract, New Loan move.. All God.. thanks to my agent @darryl90uk for pulling this off.. to my beautiful wife @oma_maranma for all the prayers and support.. my family, love you guys forever.. Kasimpasa manager you did an amazing job on me last season.. my team mates in Kasimpasa and the national team. @thetemplecompany and of course you guys my lovely fans thank you all.. this season would be my biggest challenge and am ready for it.. VAMOS #LALIGA”.Leganes finished 17th in La Liga last season under former Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino.