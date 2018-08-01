Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha, Wednesday thanked the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adam’s Oshiomole, for assisting him defeat the Imo “Allied forces.”His statement is coming at a time, the Adam Oshiomole’s recognized chairman of Imo state, APC, Mr. Dan Nwafor, yesterday swore in other executives of the party.The swearing in ceremony which took place at the Imo International Convention Centre, IICC, in Owerri, also witnessed the swearing-in into office of the 27 local government chairmen of the party as well as the ward executives.This is happening a day after the National chairman of APC, Oshiomole, was said to have sworn in Nwafor, at Abuja, as the newly elected chairman of the party in the state.Recall that the Hillary Eke, led APC, in the state had been inaugurated as the chairman of the party by the former National Chairman of APC, John Odigie-Oyegun, a matter said to be currrently in court between Okorocha and the members of the Imo Allied forces.But in a release to newsmen by Okorocha’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Sam Onwuemeodo, he expressed his gratitude to Oshiomole for a work well done.It stated: “The governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has Congratulated Mr. Daniel Nwafor for being sworn-in as the State Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, by the National Chairman of the Party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole at the National Secretariat of the Party in Abuja on Tuesday, July 31, 2018.“The governor noted that with the election of Mr. Nwafor at the State Congress of the Party and his subsequent swearing-in as the State Chairman of Imo APC, members of the Party, no doubt, have got an active Chairman considering what was obtainable in the Party in the past four years.“The governor remarked that with Mr. Nwafor’s wealth of experience in administration and his feat in education, he is fully equipped and enviably prepared to offer Imo APC the kind of leadership that befits a ruling Party.“He charged Mr. Nwafor to pursue with vigor his promise to Party members on the day he was elected that he would be Chairman to all and would provide a level playing ground for all those with aspirations.“The governor equally advised Mr. Nwafor to work harmoniously with other members of the State Executive Committee since they are all partners in Progress and to reposition the Party so that the ugly experience that associated with the past EXCO could be forgotten so soon.“He prays that God should, in his infinite mercy, grant Mr. Nwafor and other members of the APC State EXCO the wisdom, good health and all they need to do well in the positions they have found themselves in the Party at the moment.“The governor thanked in a special way, the National Chairman of APC, Comrade Oshiomhole for, not only swearing-in Mr. Nwafor but for also working hard to inject new life into the Party, to the glory of God and to the delight of members across the nation.”