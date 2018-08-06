Rochas Okorocha, the Governor of Imo State, has pointed out that the people of the South-East do not hate President Muhammadu Buhari.





Okorocha made the declaration while assuring that the people of the South-East will use the 2019 presidential election to prove their love for Buhari.





He said this at a meeting of South-East APC women and youth leaders at the Government House in Owerri, the state capital, over the weekend.





The governor also claimed that there was a gang up against Buhari by the political elite because politicians were not comfortable with him.





Okorocha said the alleged gang up was due to fear of molestation for corrupt practices.





According to him, “Having realised that our voting powers lie on the youths and women, we want to make them vital instruments for the pursuit of this expected victory for President Buhari come 2019. And why the Igbos should and would support the person of Muhammadu Buhari and understand what the name Buhari actually means because there has been a lot of misrepresentations and misunderstanding of the person of Buhari.





“The political jobbers have tended to give him all types of interpretations but the truth remains that President Buhari is a good man, a leader and a man who stands by the truth and is not a man who believes in the primitive accumulation of wealth.





“In the election of 2015, Igbos never gave him the support he deserved. We were the least in the six geo-political zones in the support for Buhari in 2015 and that has left a political vacuum for Ndi Igbo both locally and at the center. So, we want to correct that story and change the narratives that Igbos do not hate Buhari but actually love him. Igbos this time around will support President Buhari.





“A victory for PMB is a victory for ndi Igbo and we shall not be found wanting in the political equation of Nigeria anytime, any day. Our bad politics in 2015 left a very big gap yet to be filled and we must fill it. To do so, the youths and women must take up their responsibilities if this journey must be completed.





“Igbos play a major role in the unity of this nation. And as long as there is peace in Igbo land, Nigeria will remain an indivisible entity because there is no nook and cranny of the nation you will go without finding an Igbo man. So if you ask, who is a true Nigerian, it is the Igbo man.”