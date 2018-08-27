Following the release of the 114 pro-Biafra women who were arrested and detained in Owerri Prison after a protest, the Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha and the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, are claiming glory for the women’s freedom by the court.Immediately after the women were freed by a high court in Owerri unconditionally, the police issued a statement claiming that the release of the women who were arrested and detained for protesting over the whereabouts of the missing IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu was effected following Okorocha’s intervention.According to the statement, “The Imo State Governor, Owelle Anayo Rochas Okorocha, in collaboration with the Commissioner of Police, Imo State CP, Dasuki Galadanchi has graciously intervened in the immediate and unconditional release of the over 100 IPOB women who were remanded by the court in Owerri for unlawful assembly and breach of public peace.“The magnanimous intervention for the release was sequel to appeals by concerned individuals who had promised that there will be no repeat of such public disorder in the state by the proscribed group.“The Commissioner of Police warned that the Police Command will not accommodate lawlessness and attempts by any person or group of persons whose stock in trade is to cause mischief and breakdown of law and order in the State.”However, in what seemed like putting the record straight, Counsel to the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Ifeanyi Ejiofor said: “the attention of IPOB legal team has been drawn to the falsehood circulating in the social media platforms and news prints, to the effect that some people have represented themselves.“As IPOB lead Counsel, I played active role in the release of the IPOB women who were discharged by Imo State Chief Magistrate Court.“As IPOB general Counsel, I led other IPOB lawyers throughout the proceedings at Owerri Magistrate court, filed necessary processes before the High Court of Imo state for their release through which medium the AG, Imo State became fully aware of the facts of the gross violation of the fundamental rights of our mothers and inhuman treatment meted out to them by the Nigerian Police.”