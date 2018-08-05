The Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, has lost accreditation for four of the courses offered in the institution.The National Universities Commission reportedly suspended the university’s law, dentistry, medical rehabilitation, and botany programmes, The Cable reports.Prospective students who selected any of the four courses in the just-concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination have been asked to change their course or institution.A message was sent to the candidates by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board to inform them of the changes.“Your first choice course did not receive accreditation. Login to your profile and change course/institutions,” the message read.This is not the first time the institution is experiencing this such as the accreditation of the Law Faculty was previously withdrawn in 2006.The Cable notes that there are also reports that botany never got full accreditation since its inception as a course at the university.The institution’s spokesperson, Mr Abiodun Olarenwaju, confirmed the development to newsmen.Olarenwaju, however, said the withdrawal of accreditation would be sorted out by September.“We are going to sort it out, latest by September, and everything will come back to shape,” he was quoted as saying.