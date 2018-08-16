 NYSC releases names, states of drowned corps members (See Details) | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has released the names of the nine corps members that drowned in a river in Taraba State.


Some serving corps members had lastweek drowned at River Mayo-Selbe in Gashaka Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The corps members were part of a 22-man group that embarked on a picnic near the river.

Unfortunately, they were overwhelmed by a sudden increase in the water volume and surge of the river.

A list of the nine corps members was obtained from NYSC Headquarters in Abuja yesterday.

The list showed that four of them were from the South-South, one from the North-West and the rest four from the South-East.


Their names are Ucheonye Nkadi, Delta; Ijeh Chile, Delta; Irorobulor Blessing, Delta; Solomon Miracle, Edo, and Adams Zipporah, Kaduna.

The others are Ojimba Matilda, Imo; Maduike Thelma, Imo; Onoduagu Arinze, Enugu, and Ezeamama Ifeanyi, Anambra.

  1. What a heart breaking incident, may God comfort their loved ones and may their souls rest in peace amen.

