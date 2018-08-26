The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted influx of moisture and increased heat energy expected to produce thunderstorms and rains over most places in the country for Monday.NiMet made this known in its Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Sunday.It envisaged Thunderstorms over Sokoto, Gusau and Kano in the morning hours and thunderstorms over most places in the afternoon and evening period.It added that, day and night temperature in the northern states would be in the ranges of 28 – 30 degree Celsius and 20 – 22 degree Celsius respectively.NiMet said that, moderate rains would be expected over Bauchi, Gombe, Mambilla Plateau, Jalingo, Jos and Abuja in the morning hours.According to it, thunderstorms and rains are expected over the entire north central area in the afternoon and evening hours.It said that, day and night temperature in the region would be in the range of 27- 29 degree Celsius and 21- 23 degree Celsius respectively, except for Jos that would be between 22 – 15 degree Celsius.The agency predicted light rains over Uyo, Port-Harcourt, Calabar and Eket in the morning with moderate rains over most places in the southern states in the afternoon and evening hours,NiMet said that, day and night temperature would be in range of 27and 28 degrees Celsius respectively.