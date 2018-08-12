The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy conditions during morning hours, with prospects of thunderstorms and rains in most parts of the country in the afternoon and evening on Sunday.NiMet made this known in its Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Saturday. It predicted cloudy morning over the northern region with chances of thunderstorms in Nguru and Dutse.It also envisaged that later in the day, localized thunderstorms would be in places like Yelwa, Gusau, Katsina, Kano, Dutse and Nguru. The agency said that day and night temperature in the region would be in the ranges of 30 to 32 degree celsius and 22 to 23 degree celsius respectively.It projected that there would be thunderstorms and rains over Yola, Bauchi, Jalingo and Abuja during the morning hours, and thunderstorms and rains in most parts of the central region during afternoon and evening hours. NiMet said that day and night temperature over the region would be in the range of 28 to 31 degree celsius and 21to 23 degree celsius.According to it, cloudy conditions are anticipated in the Southern part with exception of Ikom, Uyo and Calabar where moderate rains are likely to prevail during the morning hours. The agency predicted rains over most parts of the inland cities and the coastal axis later in the day.It said that day and night temperature in the region would be in the range of 28 to 31 degree celsius and 21 to 24 degree celsius. (NAN)