The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thunderstorms and rainfall over northern parts of the country on Friday.It, however, stated that Maiduguri where cloudy condition would be expected in the morning hours was exempt from the wet day prediction.NiMet made this known in its Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Thursday.It also envisaged prospect of thunderstorms and rains in the north-western axis in the afternoon and evening hours.The agency said that day and night temperature in the region would be in the ranges of 27 – 31 degree celsius and 20 – 24 degree Celsius, respectively.It predicted cloudy morning with chances of rains over Kaduna, Jos, Bauchi, Ibi, Makurdi, Lafia, Yola and Gombe.According to it, there are prospects of thunderstorms and rains over the entire central states in the afternoon and evening hours.NiMet predicted that day and night temperature in the region would be in the range of 27 – 30 degree celsius and 21 – 23 degree celsius except for Jos that would be in the range of 24 and 17 degree celsius.“Cloudy morning, with prospects of light rains are envisaged over a few places like Enugu, Umuahia, Owerri, Ikom, Warri, Asaba, Calabar, Port Harcourt and Yenegoa axis.“Moderate rains are expected over the south- east coast and south-east inland cities while cloudy conditions are expected to prevail over the south-west inland states in the afternoon and evening hours.“Day and night temperature in the southern region is expected to be in the range of 27- 30 degree celsius and 21– 23 degree Celsius, respectively.