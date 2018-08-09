Ok but where is your NYSC certificate? — Kelvin. Igwe (Esq.) (@IgweOfficial) August 8, 2018

Nigeria’s embattled finance minister, Kemi Adeosun, on Wednesday returned to Twitter and broke her long silence on her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) exemption certificate scandal.Ever since the news of the scandal broke more than a month ago, Mrs Adeosun has kept a low profile in her public appearance, including staying off tweeting with her official twitter handle, @HMKemiAdeosun.The last time she tweeted with the handle was on June 19.But, on Wednesday, the minister, returned to the social media platform but still refused to speak on the weighty allegation that she forged her NYSC exemption certificate in 2009.Instead, she announced that she presented two memos for approval to the Executive Council of the Federation (FEC), which has equally failed to act on the clamour by Nigerians for the minister to defend herself over the forgery scandal.Mrs Adeosun said the memos included the one for a $150 million World Bank credit facility in support of polio eradication.The other was for the contracts for the procurement of three units of Rapiscan Mobile Cargo Scanner-Eagle M60, which she said will help the Nigeria Customers Service (NCS) screen containers at the ports.She said the contract included a 30 months on-site service/support and maintenance, training of 120 officers, and integration of Rapiscan Eagle M60 Scanners into Nigeria Integrated Customs Information System II.On the World Bank credit facility, the minister said the objective was to assist the federal government in its global polio eradication effort fight.The minister said the credit facility would also help sustain at least 80 per cent coverage with Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) immunisation in every state in the country and improve routine immunisation.She said the project would be coordinated by National Primary Health Care Development Agency at the federal level, and implemented in the 12 lagging states of Adamawa, Bayelsa, Gombe, Jigawa, Katsina, Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger, Plateau, Taraba and Zamfara.The World Bank facility, Mrs Adeosun said, would provide the needed funds to avoid any disruption in polio eradication activities, sustain coverage and prevent deterioration in routine immunization.“If there are no new cases by July 2019, Nigeria will be certified polio-free,” the minister tweeted.“It is important to know that Nigeria is making significant progress on polio eradication. The country has officially interrupted the transmission of wild polio virus with no recorded cases in the last 21 months.”Mrs Adeosun’s return to twitter did not go unnoticed by Nigerians, however, most of whom have been waiting patiently for her response to the certificate forgery scandal.Read the response to her Tweet below...