United States President, Donald Trump on Monday stirred controversy online after he referred to President Muhammadu Buhari as ‘Lifeless’





Trump made the statement shortly after a meeting between the two leaders on April 30, Financial Times reported on Monday.





Buhari, the first sub-Saharan Africa president to meet Trump since he was sworn in January 2017 as the 45th American president, was in the US for bilateral talks on Trump’s invitation.





The meeting, according to the Newspaper, ended with Trump saying he never wanted to meet someone as lifeless as Buhari again.





However, this has stirred divergent opinions online as some agreed with Trump calling for Buhari not to seek re-election in 2019.





Here are some comments gathered made by Nigerians:





@LordSheriff “Another low for Nigeria, now that even the US has seen how unfit Buhari is to lead Nigeria. The resolve to send him back to Daura has never been strengthened.”





@Abangmercy “Trump’s alleged remark is something to worry about, we might not like our President’s Policies but jubilating that a man that is almost same age as him even if he was younger but to refer to the Nigerian President as “Lifeless” is rather unfortunate – Buhari represents us all.”





@7Biafra “Truth is painful to liars, Buhari is lifeless represent the Fulani and the Hausa with the rest of JIHADIST group in Nigeria, Buhari that have kill thousands of my people do not represent me and my whole people of Biafra, Buhari is lifeless as TRUMP state it if that is true.”





@Koopreh “Describing Buhari as “Lifeless” is perhaps the most depressing thing you’ll read today as a Nigerian. But is Donald Trump right about the state of the man? Many Nigerians agree with the US president! It takes a lifeless leader to run Nigeria aground the way Buhari has.”





@SweetMomdee “I think I will be more surprised if Trump praised Buhari.”





@Mistereldeexl “I agree with Trump on this one. Nigerians really messed up in 2015 but the sad thing is some of us want to repeat the same mistake in 2019. We deserve better.”





@MrStanleyNwabia “If Trump feels this way about Buhari, wait till he meets Buhari supporters (People that are mad)





@JohnGrace “Buhari does not deserve to be President of Nigeria.Trump said he never wants to meet someone lifeless again. Buhari must go 2019, enough of this embarrassment.





@ Tutsy22 “Even 72 -year- old Trump says Buhari is useless.”





@OkoroNwadi “Did Trump say that? But the truth must be told, PMB should not be who Nigeria should front as their President.”





@Saucekode “First it was ‘Shithole’ now it is ‘Someone so lifeless’ Nigeria we need a better upgrade.”