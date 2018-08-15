The 27-year-old brings an end to a six-year spell with the Super Eagles, during which he won the Africa Cup of Nations and featured in two World Cups.Football lovers around the world took to their twitter and Instagram handle to voice their opinion concerning the early retirement of the Chelsea attacker.Here are some of the reactions:Arakangudu‏ @Ogbeni_PeterWhy did Victor Moses retire from international football at 28? When there’s nations cup next year? Nah, he shouldn’t have.David@iChelseaRelatedVictor Moses won’t even play much competitive football this season and he is retiring from international football. 😂Colin NOT Collins‏Verified account @ColinUdohVictor Moses’ retirement may not be the last we hear. Others likely to follow. Surprised it took this long #Team9jaStrongJohn Bennett‏Verified account @JohnBennettBBCThe Victor Moses announcement is really bad news for Nigeria. Head coach Gernot Rohr building something really promising ahead of next year’s AFCON. Good mix of youth & experience. Moses is one of the key senior players. He’ll only be 31 at the next World Cup.Dabby Hernandez 👌🏼‏ @dabbynwaBuhari!!!! Buhari!!!!! Buhari!!!!! How many times did i call you??? Why did you go to London to convince Victor Moses to retire??? Eh???? Why????promise_innocent😪😫😪😫 Noooooo. I respect your decision but I can’t possibly accept this sad news. My friends call me Victor Moses cuz I’m your #1 fan here in Liberia. Only time I saw you in person was when we drew with Liberia 2-2 at the SKD stadium in Liberia. Please reconsider bros… Abeg. I still want to see you in our famous Green & White.adedayooluwarotimi… My greatest shock of the year so far @victormosesMoses, why?????? Amanju pinnick, ki lo n sele gan gan hmm…..don_courageWeldone Goodluck on your future endeavorshenry_d_best :Make i hear say nah joke u day joke oo don’t let this come to reality😂😂The 27-year-old featured in all Super Eagles’ games at the 2018 Fifa World Cup Russia and got a goal against Argentina at the Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg.Moses, who made his debut for the national team in 2012, won one Africa Cup of Nations as Stephen Keshi’s men beat Burkina Faso in the final in 2013, after missing out of the 2012 edition.He scored 12 goals in 37 appearances for the Super Eagles.