The Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Dankwambo, has stated that Nigerians fell cheap to fake promises ahead of the 2015 elections, and got a change that has brought hardship on them.

This was as the governor faulted the conduct of the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti State, saying the country must put a halt to practices that erode democratic gains in the country.





He said this in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday during a meeting with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) delegates from the state who will choose the party’s presidential candidate for the 2019 polls.





Dankwambo, who is also a presidential aspirant under the PDP, said Nigerians deserve better than what they are currently getting from the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government.





“Nigerians were in a hurry for a change in 2015 and fell to cheap and fake promises. We must end insecurity, bring hope to our people and not kill our economy through ineptitude. Presidency is about who has the capacity to lead,” he said.





The presidential aspirant promised to offer the country a better leadership if given the chance.





On the Ekiti election, he expressed confidence that the mandate which, according to him, was given to the PDP candidate, Prof Kolapo Olusola, would be retrieved by the court and given to him.





“Governor Fayose and his people fought hard concerning Ekiti poll. We believe that it was not free and fair and I don’t want to comment on the matter as it is in court. Our mandate will be restored God willing. Our members fought gallantly. We will win the centre and support Ekiti,” he assured.





Dankwambo however warned PDP members to be prepared for the vendetta that the incoming government in Ekiti State would unleash on them.





In his remarks, the state governor, Ayodele Fayose said PDP members in the state would take a common stand in the coming presidential primaries of the party.





He described Dankwambo as a good team player and somebody who has the capacity to lead the country if given the opportunity.



