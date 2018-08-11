The Adamawa State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has called on Nigerians not to allow themselves to be deceived by th
e sacking of the Director-General, Department of State Services, Mr. Lawal Daura .
The state PDP chairman, Mr. Tahir Shehu, stated this while receiving the State Chief Protocol Officer to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Ambassador Jameel Zubairu, who visited the party’s secretariat, on Thursday.
Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, had on Tuesday relieved Daura of his appointment following the invasion of the National Assembly by masked DSS operatives.
Shehu, however, advised Nigerians not to be swayed by the “remedial” actions taken by the Presidency in the wake of the siege to the National Assembly complex.
Even though he commended the step taken by the Acting President, he argued that the All Progressives Congress, since inception in 2015, had been intolerant.
He said, “Prof. Osinbajo’s action did not come to us as a surprise, being a professor of constitutional law. We would have been surprised if the acting President had failed to act decisively against the attack on one of the key symbols of democratic rule.
“Although as opposition we applaud the acting President, we refuse to be swayed or deceived by this singular action of removing the head of the DSS, when in actual fact the ruling party since its inception in 2015 has consistently demonstrated penchant for denigrating the nation’s judiciary and legislature.”
He also argued that the actions of APC lawmakers who defected to the PDP was in line with constitutional provision because of the “fraction” in the APC.
