The police in Ogun State have arrested two men – Okon Bassey and Ademola Adekunle – for alleged homosexuality.The suspects’ arrest followed a complaint Bassey lodged at the Onipanu divisional police headquarters that Ademola was threatening his life.But there was a twist to the drama when the police learnt of alleged homosexual practices between the two.A statement by police spokesman Abimbola Oyeyemi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), said when detectives detailed by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) for Onipanu, Sangobiyi Johnson, arrested Ademola last Wednesday, he allegedly confessed to have been introduced to Bassey by “Mandela” for homosexual dating.The statement said Ademola had stated how Bassey promised him N20,000 if he agreed to be his sex partner.Ademola said Bassey had sex with him three times, leaving him bleeding profusely from the anus since while he had not paid the agreed N20,000.“Following the confession, the two of them were arrested and detained. Ademola was taken to the hospital and medical report confirmed that his anus had been violently tampered with.“Police Commissioner Ahmed Iliyasu has given directives for the transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation and possible prosecution.”