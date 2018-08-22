President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday expressed confidence that Nigeria is resolutely on the road to a new dawn.





He stressed that the country will no longer be a by-word for corruption.





According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President said this while commending two security men who returned a handbag filled with valuables forgotten at the Murtala Muhammed Airport by an American returnee.





Buhari asked Nigerians to imitate the security men, saying “such conduct reflected the new Nigeria that we all desire.”





He said, “Honesty remains the best policy. We must exhibit such behaviour in whatever position we find ourselves, whether high or low.





“The security men could have chosen to behave differently, following the self-serving principle of ‘if you can’t beat them, join them.’





“But they have chosen to be examples of good, honest Nigerians. I recommend their conduct to the rest of the country.”





“Nigeria will no longer be a by-word for corruption and plundering of public resources. That is the path we have chosen to take, and our country will eventually get to a new shore,” Buhari said.