President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria Shehu Gusau has said Nigeria would bid to host the 2025 IAAF World Athletics Championships.IAAF president Sebastian Coe, who was in Asaba for the 2018 African Senior Athletics Championships, during the week said the world body was working to ensure that Africa hosted their first World Championships in 2025.Coe said the continent would be awarded the rights to host the world in 2025.At a press conference in Asaba on Saturday, Gusau praised the Delta State government for hosting the African Championships, adding that the state rescued Nigeria from embarrassment after Lagos failed to concretise plans for hosting after being awarded the rights.He said, “I want to thank the Delta State government for putting this together and making sure that it succeeded despite the challenges faced. Every competition comes with its own ups and downs and this is no different but we must pick the positives which have been more than the negatives.“The Delta State government saved Nigeria after there was a mix up following the award of the rights to another state. Delta with this competition has created a conscious effort to instill an athletics culture in the youth with the hosting of this competition.“We are however announcing that Nigeria will be bidding to host the 2025 World Championships. The IAAF president Lord Seb Coe when he was leaving was convinced that Africa could host the competition in 2025.“Six host countries were identified and I as well as the AFN board members have told the sports minister that it will be a bold step for the country. I am happy to say that we are bidding to host the World Championships in Abuja in 2025.“Abuja Stadium will be renovated very soon and there is a new railway system while hotels are not problems. We believe that by 2025 Nigeria will be ready to host the world if we are able to put this together and host Africa in Asaba in 2018.”