Nigeria soar to quarter-finals of Women World Cup after draw with China

Nigeria has moved to the quarter-finals of the 2018 U-20 Women's World Cup holding in France, after playing a 1-1 draw with China. The Chinese team scored first in the defining game before Nigeria's Rasheedat Ajibade scored an equaliser in the last minutes of the match. With this draw, Nigeria booked the last quarter-final ticket of Group D, alongside, chart-topper, Germany.
