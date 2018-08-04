The lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Senator Dino Melaye has accused the Nigeria Police of tormenting his life.





The lawmaker told newsmen in Abuja on Friday, that several attempts by him to retrieve his passport from the police based on the order of the court had failed.





“The same police have been looking for me to kill me. As I speak to you, I have six arraignments in six different courts for one frivolous, framed-up charge or the other.





“No politician has been so humiliated in this country. Six arraignment! One by the Federal Government through the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and five by the Nigeria Police.





“The latest was on Wednesday last week, a fresh arraignment before an FCT High Court,” he said.





Melaye said he has asked Mike Ozekhome, his counsel, to collect his passport from the police because he does not feel safe.





The senator has been accused of arming people for armed robbery and kidnapping.





He is also standing trial for purportedly providing false information on an alleged assassination attempt on his life.