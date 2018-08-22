President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday expressed the belief that despite the scoffing of a minority, Nigeria is resolutely on the road to a new dawn.According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President said this while commending two security men who returned a handbag filled with valuables forgotten at the Murtala Muhammed Airport by an American returnee.Buhari asked Nigerians to imitate the security men, saying such conduct reflected the new Nigeria that we all desire.He said, “Honesty remains the best policy. We must exhibit such behaviour in whatever position we find ourselves, whether high or low.“The security men could have chosen to behave differently, following the self-serving principle of ‘if you can’t beat them, join them.’“But they have chosen to be examples of good, honest Nigerians. I recommend their conduct to the rest of the country.”The President urged Nigerians to bring out the best in themselves at all times, noting that with such minds, they can never be hoodwinked again by those who seek power for selfish and dubious reasons and return the country to an inglorious past.“Nigeria will no longer be a by-word for corruption and plundering of public resources. That is the path we have chosen to take, and our country will eventually get to a new shore,” Buhari said.A Lagos-based medical doctor, Banji Oyegbami, was said to have met a family returning from America at the airport on August 18, 2018.In the process of loading their luggage into the car of their host, the handbag of the returnee’s wife reportedly fell, unknown to anyone.About 90 minutes later, an officer of Halogen Securities who was on duty at the airport called the couple to come for the misplaced bag.When the bag was eventually collected, the contents, including a handsome amount of American dollars, phone, wrist watch, and other valuables were intact.The grateful couple offered a generous gift, but Messrs Francis Emepueaku and Achi Daniel, declined, saying they were merely doing their duties.