The Coalition of South South/South East Youths for Buhari has vowed to ensure the reelection of President Mohammed Buhari, insisting that Buhari has done exceedingly well for Nigeria.This was contained in a press statement to Vanguard in Warri signed by Comrade Jomo Oscar, National President and Comrade Arupemi Efetobore, National Secretary yesterday.According to the youth body, “Buhari is dedicated and discipline soldier, a disciplinary, a transparent and honest politician, a no nonsense man.“Before he took over from the previous administration, he was so much respected and cherished to the extent that Nigerians called him Messiah.“The Coalition of South South/South East Youths believed that he has lived up to expectations from all angles. But we will only not lay more emphasis on why we throw our super and heavyweight on the side of President Mohammed Buhari.“There is no democratically elected President of Nigeria that had faced such avalanche of destructive, distraction internally and externally as that of Buhari led administration.“This administration was confronted with the issues of Boko Haram, Herdsmen, militancy, IPOB, Economic recession, corruption and other internal problems.“But the Buhari administration did not compromise with the unity of this country, the issue Economic recession is now a story, the high inflation of the prices of goods has been contained.In the Agricultural sector, importation of essential commodity has reduced drastically.“The crusade to stamp out corruption in government at all level (State and Federal parastatal) in our society is yielding positive results.“So far, the administration of Buhari has been able to resuscitate the Agricultural sector as Nigerians have gone back to farming, railway, construction of major roads across the federation, more than 2,000 megawatts have been added to the power sector.“The Social Investment Program, SIP, is the largest and most ambitious social safety program in the history of Nigeria with 500,000 N-Power (unemployed graduates) benefitting currently participating, government Enterprise and Employment program (GEEP) with N15.183 billions in interest free loan being disbursed to Nigerians.“Currently, a total of 8.2 million pupils being fed in primary schools across 24 states. Many families benefitting from N5,000 monthly from CCT program.”The youths added, “The Niger Delta has benefitted immensely from Buhari administration, the take off of the Nigerian Maritime University in Delta State, setting aside $170 million seed money for the Ogoni clean up, the construction of the 2nd Niger bridge.“The whistle blowing policy has recorded huge success with so much monies recovered from corrupt public officials. The Coalition of South South/South East Youths for Buhari is set to do everything legally within our reach to campaign to make sure, we deliver the South South and South East votes to the APC.“We are soliciting for a second term in office for the APC led government to enable Buhari complete the good works he has stated.”