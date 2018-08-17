The National Economic Council (NEC) has set up a committee to decentralise the operations of the Nigeria Police Force.





Babagana Monguno, national security adviser (NSA), disclosed this at the end of the NEC meeting chaired by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo at the presidential villa in Abuja on Thursday.





Monguno said Ibrahim idris, inspector-general of police, will head the committee with representatives from the six geopolitical zones.





He also pointed out that Nigeria is currently facing abnormal security challenges.





Asked to respond to the lack of coordination among security agencies, he said: “It is not easy to coordinate. Yes, all security agencies are supposed to be centrally coordinated but sometimes we have issues. But these issues are being addressed right now and that is probably why we are beginning to see some improvements.





“The truth is that we are dealing with a situation that is asymmetric, that is not normal, not conventional. In dealing with these problems there will be issues, inter-service issues, inter-agencies issues.





“My office has been trying to address in the last couple of weeks, hopefully we should be able to see some improvements.”





The NSA also said the federal government was looking into other security challenges coming outside the shores of the country.





According to him, such security problems are being collated by security agencies adding that a team will subsequently be set up under the supervision of his office to deal with.