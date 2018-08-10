NIGERIA Ethnic Nationalities Youth Presidents, NENYP, has disagreed with some Igbo leaders who said Ndigbo are not interested in producing a president in 2023 but more interested in seeing the country restructured.NENYP said it differs with holders of such position, insisting that they want both restructuring as well as producing a president of Igbo extraction, which “is our constitutional right”.“We wish to disagree with the trending story that Ndigbo are not interested in producing a president in 2023 but in restructuring. We are amused that those making these statements are not speaking the minds of majority of Igbos but the minds of their paymasters who are only out to deceive Ndigbo to get their votes in 2019.“Igbos are deeply interested in 2023 Presidency and will put every machinery in motion to achieve it. No northern presidential aspirant will restructure a system that favours the North against the South. Why didn’t they implement the 2014 constitutional conference report? We are wiser to be fooled; it is only a South East presidency that would restructure Nigeria.“Those Igbo leaders speaking against 2023 presidency know they are not speaking for Ndigbo, at best they are out to mortgage the political future of Ndigbo and dampen the hope of young Igbo people aspiring for the presidency in 2023.“We disagree with them and we will resist such unpopular opinion. 2023 is a date with Igbo political history if Nigeria is still one entity. We will never enslave our people but protect our future. Enough is enough”, a statement signed by the group’s deputy chairman, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro said.