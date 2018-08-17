The Minister of National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma, has joined the National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, for the 2019 elections’ budget defence.The two stepped into the venue of the meeting of the Joint Committee of the Senate and the House of Representatives Committees on INEC, at the Senate building, at 12:15pm, on Friday.Chairman of the joint committee, Senator Suleiman Nazif, in his opening remarks reiterated the committee’s commitment to ensure that INEC got what it deserves to ensure a hitch-free 2019 general elections.He said, ” We are not playing politics with the budget for the 2019 elections. We just want some clarifications.”