The Senator representing Kwara South and Senate Committee Chairman on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, Rafiu Ibrahim has stated that the heavily-armed security men who took over the National Assembly on Tuesday, claimed they were acting on orders from above.

He said, "I was just barred by fully armed, masked officers of the DSS from entering the National Assembly. "We're acting on the order from above," I was told by officers laying siege on the Assembly. All entrances blocked."





Recall that, we reported that the Department of State Service (DSS) had blocked all entry or exit from the National Assembly in Abuja.









The development is alleged to be part of the plot to effect a change of the Senate leadership on Tuesday.