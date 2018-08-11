A civil rights organisation, Egalitarian Mission for Africa, has offered $10,000 (about N3.5m) bounty for credible information on the identity of the principal actors behind the recent siege to the National Assembly.The EMA also charged the Federal Government to ensure that all those found culpable in the siege were “investigated and tried for treason.”The Chairman, Board of Trustees of EMA and legal practitioner, Dr. Kayode Ajulo, in a statement obtained on Friday in Jos, also demanded an independent probe into the issue.Ajulo, who is a former National Secretary of the Labour Party, stressed that the inquiry was important in the face of the attempt to abrogate democracy in Benue, Ondo and Ekiti states by the police without any reprimand from those who should do so.He said the membership of the probe should be drawn from civil society organisations, Nigerian Bar Association, the media and government representatives “to unearth those that facilitated the blockade, those who held meetings with the erstwhile boss of the DSS (Lawal Daura) and to what end.”He said, “First, while it is worth the while to commend Acting President Yemi Osinbajo for the prompt response in arresting the apparent drift to anarchy, it is germane to stress that it is not enough to celebrate the sacking of Lawal Daura as the Director General of the DSS.“Rather, the unfortunate incident not only calls for sober reflection but vigilance as well as the interrogation of the fundamentals of what led to the national embarrassment and desecration of the symbol of our democracy.“Confident that there are answers to the many questions which are yet to be answered by the ‘express’ sack of Daura by the Federal Government, I am offering N3.5m for credible information in this regard.