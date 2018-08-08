Strong indications have emerged today that the National Assembly will reconvene next week to consider and pass the proposed budget for the 2019 elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.The National Assembly will call off the break to consider the letter of President Muhammadu Buhari on the proposed sum of N164 billion to be provided for through virement or supplementary of the 2018 budget as well as look into the not less than N242 billion that would be required for the conduct of 2019 general elections.The decision to reconvene was arrived at after a closed door meeting between the Principal officers of the National Assembly and the Chairman of INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu and other officials of the Commission.The meeting was presided over by Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, with the Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara in attendance.Though principal officers of the All Progressives Congress, APC were not at the meeting, that of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP attended the meeting at room 301, Senate Wing.