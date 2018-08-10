Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has reacted to the invasion of National Assembly by operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS.





Obasanjo said the action of the secret police was an indication of how low the current administration had taken Nigeria’s politics and democracy.





He spoke while delivering a lecturer entitled “The challenges in Ethics in National Development” at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Oyo State.





According to Obasanjo, “Emphasis on socioeconomic development was limited only to self, families, clans, region before the nation in that order, so much so that the all-important matters of state were subverted. Nigeria has been established, but we are yet to establish and build Nigerians.





“The real socioeconomic issues that could impact on the people directly for their welfare and well being are handled with levity and with discriminating political considerations.





“Let nobody deceive us, economy feeds on politics and because our politics is depressing, our economy is even more depressing today.









“What happened at the National Assembly on Tuesday, August 7th 2018, and which has been roundly condemned is an indication of how low our politics and our democracy have been taken.





“Our constitution is very clear; one of the cardinal responsibilities of the President is the management of the economy of which the value of the naira forms an integral part.”